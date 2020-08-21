Letter to the Editor: Voting this time around maybe more important than ever

Please take this election seriously and be sure to vote. This could be one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime. And it's more than about choosing a president. There are important choices up and down the ballot.

If you are voting by mail, here's how to make sure that your mail-in ballot will be counted without overwhelming the Postal Service. Do not send your ballot in through the mail. If you wait too long, it may not get there in time. Coconino County has eight dropbox locations. Five of these are in Flagstaff. The deadline to drop off ballots is 7 p.m. on election day. Also, you can drop your mail-in ballot off at any polling place by 7 p.m. on election day and not wait in line. Just ask the poll workers and you will be directed to drop your ballot in a special box. This makes sure your ballot is on time and will be counted. It also minimizes your exposure to other voters and poll workers.