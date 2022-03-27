Letter to the Editor: Voting crucial part of keeping ACA alive and well

Twelve years ago, the Affordable Care Act was signed into law and our nation’s healthcare system was dramatically improved with a simple stroke of a pen. This law allows hundreds of thousands of Arizonans to access affordable, high-quality healthcare without draining their savings. Young adults under the age of 26 can stay on their parents’ plans and continue to get the care they need. And the best part -- costs continue to go down as more Arizonans than ever before sign up for coverage through the Exchange.

Right here in Coconino County, premiums fell by 15% last year alone -- the largest rate decrease across Arizona. Many people pay as little as $10 per month for the coverage they need, and that means they can redirect their funds to pay for other expenses like childcare, rent and groceries.

And yet, Republican politicians are still trying to repeal the ACA. Every GOP primary candidate running to replace Mark Kelly has said that repealing the ACA is a top priority. Mark Brnovich has spent years trying to rip away coverage from Arizonans, and Jim Lamon is openly bragging about how he plans to eliminate the ACA on his website. This isn’t what Arizonans want — and that’s why it’s crucial that keep these Republicans out of office by electing Democrats who will protect the ACA.

LINDA GUARINO

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0