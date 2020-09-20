Letter to the Editor: Votes for French, Evans mean votes for education

If you've shared a #RedForEd post on Facebook, if you've waved a friendly hello at school staff holding signs asking for fair wages and working conditions, if you're frustrated that schools cannot safely reopen sooner due to large class sizes and lack of resources, now is your chance to show up and make real change.
Felicia French (AZ Senate LD6) and Coral Evans (AZHouse LD6) will be the change we need in the Arizona legislature to prioritize education and the well-being of our precious kids. As former educators, both with a long history of public service, I know they have what it takes to speak up for our needs. Felicia is a nurse and a retired Army medevac helicopter pilot. Coral has served faithfully as Flagstaff's mayor, including through the current pandemic.
For too long, the AZ legislature has stripped education of funding and dignity, leading to crumbling facilities, a teacher shortage and broken promises to our youth. Public and private schools can both be successful concurrently. The Republican legislature has presented the false choice as a battle between the two, forcing school administrators to squabble over meager resources, rather than admitting the real problem of unnecessary scarcity.
Even after the AZ Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that the state was illegally withholding $300 million from public schools, the legislature persistently continued to starve schools and has never made up the growing shortfall. Under the guise of "school choice," money has been funneled to for-profit companies, including some owned by Republican legislators, and those organizations have not been held to the same ethics standards (allowing non-compete bid processes, etc) as our public institutions which are rightfully required to serve for the benefit of all Arizonans.
It is critical to show up and vote in November. Vote for Arizona's youth, vote for a future of shared prosperity, vote for Felicia and Coral, we're in this together.
KARA KUMON
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!