Letter to the Editor: Votes for French, Evans mean votes for education

If you've shared a #RedForEd post on Facebook, if you've waved a friendly hello at school staff holding signs asking for fair wages and working conditions, if you're frustrated that schools cannot safely reopen sooner due to large class sizes and lack of resources, now is your chance to show up and make real change.

Felicia French (AZ Senate LD6) and Coral Evans (AZHouse LD6) will be the change we need in the Arizona legislature to prioritize education and the well-being of our precious kids. As former educators, both with a long history of public service, I know they have what it takes to speak up for our needs. Felicia is a nurse and a retired Army medevac helicopter pilot. Coral has served faithfully as Flagstaff's mayor, including through the current pandemic.

For too long, the AZ legislature has stripped education of funding and dignity, leading to crumbling facilities, a teacher shortage and broken promises to our youth. Public and private schools can both be successful concurrently. The Republican legislature has presented the false choice as a battle between the two, forcing school administrators to squabble over meager resources, rather than admitting the real problem of unnecessary scarcity.