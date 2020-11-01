Letter to the Editor: Voter wants to clear the smoke about Prop 207 and marijuana

Prop 207 “Smart and Safe Arizona Act” is smart and safe for the Marijuana Industry to market high THC marijuana products to our communities. It makes our state more Drugged and Dangerous for our families. It turns our state into a drug dealing partner and adds bureaucracy and bigger government.

Prop 207 allows for lawsuits against our state if we don’t do exactly as we are told by the Marijuana Industry. It’s a marijuana lawyer’s dream.

We should be concerned about the protections this industry will get if Prop 207 passes, including exemption from search and seizure for the transportation of marijuana by the marijuana businesses.

Prop 207’s “Social Equity Ownership Program” promotes marijuana businesses in communities that have been affected by previous marijuana laws. The issue of 26 additional licenses for those neighborhoods is concerning. How is having more marijuana in a neighborhood going to help people get out of poverty and addiction?

Prop 207 weakens DUI laws and though it prohibits smoking marijuana in public and forbids those under 21 from using, the penalties are very weak.