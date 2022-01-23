Letter to the Editor: Voter wants other to take 'oath' voting against Rogers

It’s a bit ironic that Sen. Wendy Rogers would support the Oath Keepers especially as she appears unable to keep her own oaths, either as an officer in the Air Force or as an elected official for the State of Arizona. As a State Senator, she solemnly swore to support the Constitution of the U.S. and the constitution and laws of the State of Arizona, and "to defend the U.S. and Arizona against all enemies, foreign and domestic....”

Although Wendy herself has not been charged with any crimes, she stands shoulder to shoulder with Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers, who has recently been charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Her ties to the right-wing group is an assault on the spirit of her commitment to protecting and supporting the constitutions of both her country and her state.

Further, instead of helping to protect the fundamental voting rights of her constituents in LD6, she actively works against their best interests by introducing legislation to ban mail-in ballots, a necessity for access to the ballot box in this rural county.

Wendy Rogers believes that we need her in the Senate. We don’t. What we need is a leader who will fight for us, not against us; who will stand on behalf of our rights, not in opposition to them. In 2022, you will have a chance to vote against oath-breakers like Ms. Rogers in our state elections. Swear an oath of your own to do so.

SARAH KING

Flagstaff

