Letter to the Editor: Voter shows support for Proposition 442

I am writing in support of Proposition 442. I have lived in Flagstaff for 23 years, working in the nonprofit and education sectors. Flagstaff is a special community that has no problem attracting people.
However, the affordable housing emergency makes it difficult for many to stay. Attracting and retaining high-quality educators is critical to a healthy economy and workforce. Without affordable housing, the quality of our schools suffers -- which impacts the entire community. This problem is of course not unique to education; individuals across employers struggle to secure stable and affordable housing.
This up to $20,000,000 bond would make important preliminary steps toward addressing Flagstaff’s affordable housing needs by enabling the creation of additional affordable rental units, expanding home buyer assistance and creating new housing opportunities through the repurposing of existing buildings. Creative solutions abound within the bond proposal; we must direct the dollars so we can get to work. While the proposal must be listed as a tax increase, taxpayers will not see an increase in their property tax bills.
Proposition 442 is a proposal that serves the whole community. It reflects my values and those of many of my friends, family, neighbors and colleagues. It is an investment that addresses the immediate needs of our educators, first responders, frontline workers and others. Additionally, it acknowledges the need for solutions that will continue to address homelessness under the Housing First model.
I hope you will join me in voting “YES” on Proposition 442.
CRISTY ZELLER
Flagstaff
