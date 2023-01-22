Letter to the Editor: Voter says thanks to O’Halleran for service

I am writing as a resident and voter in northern Arizona to thank our outgoing congressman, Rep. Tom O’Halleran, for his years of service to our region. After long service both in law enforcement and in the state Legislature, O’Halleran devoted his full time and energy to representing us in the U.S. House.

O’Halleran held frequent and informative town halls, both in person and virtually, and welcomed all community members no matter their political party. He traveled many, many thousands of miles each year to visit the far-flung communities of our huge congressional district, including our tribal nations. He worked aggressively to connect individuals, businesses, and local/county governments to federal resources that could solve problems -- from fire risk reduction to flood mitigation, from small business development to public health and safety.

I certainly did not agree with all of his policy positions. But no one could work harder or be more accessible and transparent to their constituents. We should all thank former Rep. O’Halleran for his huge efforts and his service. And we should all communicate to our new representative, Congressman Eli Crane, that we hope for the same openness and accountability from him over the next two years. Here’s hoping that he soon makes time to get to know his constituents and our priorities here in northern Arizona.