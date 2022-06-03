Letter to the Editor: Voter says it's time to 'reassert your will over the GOP'

The biggest threat for our children is climate change. What does the GOP do about it? They are attacking companies that are trying to address it. “Across the country, Republican lawmakers and their allies have launched a campaign to try and rein in … activist companies trying to reduce greenhouse gases…”(GOP weaponizes Statehouses against Green Corporate Goals, A1, 5/27/22, NYT).

Another threat to our children are mass shootings at schools. Since the first slaughter of students in the United States in 1999 at Columbine High School, Republicans in the U.S. Senate have done nothing to improve gun safety in our country. The Second Amendment is NOT at risk with any and all recommendations being made to help stem the death occurring in the streets of the United States of America and in our schools due to gun violence. Guns in the hands of school police have not made a difference.

The threat to a woman’s right to choose has already become a reality across the country in Red States. The GOP has co-opted the Supreme Court with illegitimate senatorial actions to allow two hyper-conservative appointments in 2017 and 2020. The constitutional protection for a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy will end in June 2022 because of the political will of these two judges. The Supreme Court is ignoring precedent. This decision will irreversibly damage it’s credibility.

The civil rights of the LGTBQ community are under attack by the GOP as well. Laws are being passed in Florida and Texas to limit the discussion of sexuality in the classroom and the medical decisions of transgender children. These laws are based in fear , not facts.

Lastly, the GOP is attacking the truth in schools and in our elections. Laws have been passed to limit the dialogue in schools about racism because the awful truth of slavery and Jim Crow is rejected by Republicans. No elementary or secondary school in the country teaches the Critical Race Theory, yet it is being held up as a reason to censor the discussion of bigotry and hate in the classroom. The majority of Republicans also still refuse to accept the simple fact that the elections in Arizona and elsewhere were free and fair. Biden won. Period.

The GOP pushes fossil fuels over clean energy, guns over children, political power over constitutional rights, fear over love, discrimination over inclusion, and misinformation over free and fair elections. The GOP has been circumnavigating the will of the people in Washington and in Statehouses across the country. Vote Democrat in November to take back our country and reassert your will over the GOP.

GREGORY JARRIN, MD

Whiteriver

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0