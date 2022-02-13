Letter to the Editor: Voter says its time constituents be taken seriously

I listened to you when you were running for office and supported some of the issues you said you would work for in Arizona, especially education for all. Why is it now you stopped listening to your constituents, why do you not care about the voters you are supposed to represent?

I heard you make a commitment to well-funded education so our children could get an excellent education. Now you spend all your time trying to pass laws to stop me from voting. When you're not doing that, you're transferring public money to private schools.

Most of us in Arizona want quality well-funded public schools. But you are a part of a group of Arizona politicians who won’t listen to us. They want our tax dollars to support their well-heeled cronies and their special interests, many of which are too extreme for Arizona.

I urge my fellow constituents in LD 6 to tell your representatives Walt Blackman, Brenda Barton and Sen. Wendy Rogers we want more money for public schools. Next election, we will vote against them and vote for someone who listens to their constituents.

ANNE HART

Flagstaff

