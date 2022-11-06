Letter to the Editor: Voter says Daggett best mayor candidate for 'best days ahead'

The other day while I was looking at my ballot, I took a moment to appreciate how fortunate I am to live in a community where I can vote for somebody I know, trust — somebody in whom I have the utmost confidence to make decisions that are in the best interests of Flagstaff. The first oval I filled in on that ballot was for Becky Daggett, my choice for our next mayor.

It seems like everybody knows Becky in one way or another — that's what happens when a resident makes it a priority to get involved. As a city council member, Becky consistently brought people together, listened to their concerns with empathy and curiosity, and committed to doing everything in her power to make Flagstaff a place we all feel safe, supported, and empowered to thrive, no matter what our individual circumstances. It is important to me that no matter what the national discourse, that we have local leadership that communicates with kindness, respect, and civility. I've never seen anything less from Becky.

I can't imagine a better choice for mayor of Flagstaff than Becky Daggett. I am proud to vote for her and excited to see how she leads Flagstaff to our best days ahead.

ERIN STROUT

Flagstaff