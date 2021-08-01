Letter to the Editor: Voter rights need protection from up top

“The law (The Voting Rights Act of 1965) had applied to nine states — Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia — and to scores of counties and municipalities in other states, including Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx. Chief Justice Roberts wrote that Congress remained free to try to impose federal oversight on states where voting rights were at risk, but must do so based on contemporary data.“ (Supreme Court Invalidates Key Part of Voting Rights Act, NYT, 6/13/2013).
The Supreme Court now has the “contemporary data” to re-instate the entire Voting Rights Act of 1965 because, to quote Denny Green, former coach of the Arizona Cardinals, “They (the nine states) are who we thought they were.” Yet the Supreme Court will not do so as is evidenced by their recent decision allowing limitations on our voting rights tight here in Arizona.
Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia are states that will change laws on voting to disenfranchise people of color at the first chance possible. The Big Lie about the 2020 Presidential Election was that chance. President Biden won the election fair and square. The Big Lie is that the election was stolen from Trump.
Georgia and Texas were the first two states to have followed the script under the guise of election security. Now Arizona has disenfranchised our Secretary of a State, Katie Hobbs, an elected official in charge of Arizona’s elections, in order to try and unilaterally change election outcomes if they so desire. This move appears blatantly unconstitutional. Republicans are not only making it harder for citizens in urban areas to vote, they are changing the way elections are overseen.
These voting changes in Arizona and across the country should spark two urgent actions. First we need a federal law that enacts minimal voting rights for every American, similar to what the Voting Rights Act of 1965 did. Secondly, we need to vote out the Republicans in Arizona that passed these new voting restrictions.
Call Congressman O’Halleran and our two senators, Sinema and Kelly, to let them know there needs to be a federal law to protect the right to vote for everyone. Vote for Democrats in Arizona in 2022 for the state Legislature and the Senate to allow our voting rights to be protected.
GREGORY JARRIN, MD
Winslow