Letter to the Editor: Voter notes Daggett's history in showing support

I am a long-term citizen of Flagstaff. There are many things I value about our community, such as integrity, inclusion, kindness and supporting each other during difficult times. We have an important upcoming race for mayor. I am supporting Becky Daggett, who brings to us values dear to me and to many in our community.
She is a respected leader with indisputable integrity, serving our community for many years. She will bring to the mayor’s office a wealth of relevant experience and a proven track record of accomplishments. Becky is a passionate, positive leader who listens and cares about our community and all our residents.
One of her top priorities is affordable housing. She is a vocal advocate for workforce housing, including serving as Council liaison to the Flagstaff Housing Commission and helping to create the city’s 10-year housing plan. Another priority is to ensure our residents have access to good jobs and training opportunities as demonstrated in her work as the city’s business retention and expansion manager. And an important priority she has for our city as we deal with increasing numbers and severity of fires is to help Flagstaff residents mitigate the impacts of climate change.
Becky Daggett is a solutions-driven leader and will always have our community’s best interests at heart. She has earned my trust and I urge you to support her as the best choice for Flagstaff now and for our future.
ANNE HART
Flagstaff
