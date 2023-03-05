As a voter and a devoted mother of two small children who is deeply worried about the climate crisis, I’m very glad that the Flagstaff City Council recognizes that climate change is real and has adopted a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and a Carbon Neutrality Plan.

Fortunately, the latter plan specifically states on Page 38 that the city manager’s office "will actively support the Council’s climate commitment by requiring the involvement of all city divisions in Plan implementation.” This includes the budget process, purchasing (contracting for services) decisions, facility management and more.

I ask the Flagstaff City Council to demonstrate its commitment to implementing these plans at its March 14 meeting by not renewing the city’s servicing bank contract with Wells Fargo that expires in June. As an alternative, it should put out a request for proposals for a servicing bank so it can at least find out what other banks are interested in the contract. Wells Fargo is not only one of the top funders of the fossil fuel industry but it also has a long and well-documented history of criminal and unethical behavior -- which includes exploiting its customers -- and has paid tens of billions of dollars in penalties in the last 20 years.

I hope that city council will, at a minimum, explore its options before agreeing to continue to keep the public’s money in Wells Fargo, a bank that has demonstrated that its values are not consistent with the city’s climate commitment and has dismissed the values of truthfulness, honor, and integrity in its approach to doing business for way too long.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Flagstaff