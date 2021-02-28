Letter to the Editor: Voter asks politicians to work for people, not point of view

There are two theories in political science to explain how elected officials see their role in the political system. Some elected officials consider themselves as embodying their voters, and that their own preferences coincide with their voters. In this sense, they "are" the electorate and therefore need no compromises. Others see themselves as representing the interests of all the people and as a vehicle for the multiple views in their constituency.

The two views lead to different forms of representation, and we see that in Coconino County as well as on the national stage. The former type of representation assumes 100% congruity with voters and is rather uncompromising. The latter type sees the variance in interests within a population and attempts to achieve policies that benefit everyone.

The tendency to name these typologies as populist or socialist blurs the essential differences: one official is driven by one viewpoint; the other official sees that his constituencies have multiple needs and tries to meet them. We need to be clear when we vote that we tell the candidate what we want, so he/she does not assume an all-knowing perspective. Socialism has been misused badly by the know-it-all types, and I'd argue most of us voters want someone who works for all of us, not just for one point of view.

HARRIET H. YOUNG

Flagstaff

