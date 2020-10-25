Letter to the Editor: Voter appreciates French's facts over Rogers' fury

I’ve been a lifelong, independent-thinking, science-based Democrat. Rogers’ statement come more from fear than of leadership. Fear often leads to bad judgement; whereas, calm in the face of fire leads to focused decision-making. Our next state senator will need to assess complex issues, define the real issue hidden inside political-lingo, discern facts from perception, and make difficult decisions in what best serves LD-6 constituents and the state. Rogers’ comments indicate she’s not capable of such service.

To be fair, Rogers is a retired Air Force Lt. Colonel and I appreciate her service. Her opponent for State Senate is retired Army Colonel and registered nurse Felicia French. When offered a telephone interview by the Daily Sun, Rogers declined and French accepted. Rogers wrote (09/27) that she saw Arizona’s COVID situation improving while stressing she wanted to see schools and businesses open. Somehow, Rogers failed to see that if you don’t control the virus, businesses and schools can’t operate. French said the state was inconsistent on methods to control the virus and pointed to her months’ time as a nurse on the Navajo Nation, which has had greater success in virus control than the state.