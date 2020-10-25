Letter to the Editor: Voter appreciates French's facts over Rogers' fury

Leadership, particularly in government, requires listening, patience, being non-judgmental and separating fact from opinion. The Daily Sun (09/27) quoted Wendy Rogers saying that Democrats are “dangerous high-tax, anti-God, anti-police, anti-life, anti-school choice and anti-gun.”
I’ve been a lifelong, independent-thinking, science-based Democrat. Rogers’ statement come more from fear than of leadership. Fear often leads to bad judgement; whereas, calm in the face of fire leads to focused decision-making. Our next state senator will need to assess complex issues, define the real issue hidden inside political-lingo, discern facts from perception, and make difficult decisions in what best serves LD-6 constituents and the state. Rogers’ comments indicate she’s not capable of such service.
To be fair, Rogers is a retired Air Force Lt. Colonel and I appreciate her service. Her opponent for State Senate is retired Army Colonel and registered nurse Felicia French. When offered a telephone interview by the Daily Sun, Rogers declined and French accepted. Rogers wrote (09/27) that she saw Arizona’s COVID situation improving while stressing she wanted to see schools and businesses open. Somehow, Rogers failed to see that if you don’t control the virus, businesses and schools can’t operate. French said the state was inconsistent on methods to control the virus and pointed to her months’ time as a nurse on the Navajo Nation, which has had greater success in virus control than the state.
French clearly articulated her responses and has focused on her platform rather than denigrating her opponent and party as Rogers has. It’s clear that we are better off with a full Colonel than a “Light Bird.” Vote Felicia French for State Senate.
BRYAN BATES
Doney Park
