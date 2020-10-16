Letter to the Editor: Vote now, but do so responsibly

Last Thursday we voted at the drive-thru facility at 2304 Third Street. (This is actually behind the building at that address, and accessed from Sixth Avenue.) By voting early in person we helped reduce the vote-by-mail avalanche that will have to be counted after the polls close on Election Day!
Please consider doing the same by voting either at the address above or at the Flagstaff Mall, next to Dillard's. Whichever you do, vote now!
HOLLY TAYLOR
Flagstaff
