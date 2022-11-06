Letter to the Editor: 'Vote not out of fear but for unity'

VOTE but question political ads. Republicans pin inflation on Biden and Democrats without providing solutions. Perhaps cut taxes for mainly the rich and wait for trickle-down while cutting spending on programs for the poor and middle class? The causes of our current inflation are complex. The pandemic upended foreign and domestic supply chains and labor availability. We’ve become too dependent on outsourcing. Many of us had money to spend and did online. As society opened, demand skyrocketed, with low supply equaling inflation. The price of oil and gas is dependent on world demand and supply is affected by OPEX, war, disasters and other factors. While we are dependent on fossil fuel, we are subject to a volatile world oil market, the health effects of production and use, along with looming climate change. The price of oil affects everything. More targeted legislation to get Americans through the pandemic might have limited inflation, but if no COVID relief passed, we could now be in a depression with much more than the current 1.07 million COVID-19 deaths.

Republican politicians spread fear of illegal immigrates, implying they are all criminals carrying drugs, but 86% of illegal drugs pass through legal ports of entry carried by American citizens who are less likely to be inspected while illegals are half as likely to commit crimes in the U.S. compared to U.S. citizens (Cato Institute). People who come to our boarders are seeking a place free from violence with opportunity and freedom, and could be a solution to our labor shortage, a major cause of inflation. With real immigration reform, paths to work legally without depressing our wages could happen. The long-term solution will address world problems that displace our fellow humans. We are a land of immigrants along with Native Americans, and we must care for and respect each other to continue building a place of opportunity and freedom that immigrates will seek. The problems are great and will only be solved if we work together, and so I encourage you to vote not out of fear but for unity.