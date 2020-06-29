Letter to the Editor: Vote Deasy, who represents Flagstaff's 'best interest'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m disheartened at Councilmember Whelan’s answers and condescending comments during the CCDem Mayoral Forum with candidate Paul Deasy.

When asked about Milltown, the monstrous student housing project she voted for, she said it’s a beautiful brainchild between so many organizations. No one from Flagstaff, who grew up here like myself or has lived here for decades, wants more student housing. She is willfully unaware that the voice, and heart, of Flagstaff is moving away due to the lack of affordable housing and the priority NAU is given over the city’s quality of life. Her response to creating affordable housing was that it is cost prohibitive. It will never exist.

Why isn't the city council communicating efficiently during COVID-19? Her answer was that it’s too much work legally and takes too long with research. Inexcusable.

We don’t need a politician who is condescending, who presents herself as superior due to committee membership, while her voting record while on Council demonstrates she isn’t representing Flagstaff’s best interest.

We need a mayor who is well thought out, innovative, transparent, and willing to take Flagstaff back from the developers who are dismantling our home. Paul Deasy will be that mayor. Young, energetic, smart leaders are our future.