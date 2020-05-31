Letter to the Editor: Vote-by-mail, as easy as 1, 2, 3, should be supported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Voting by mail should be an option in all 50 states, for every U.S. territory and for Americans voting from overseas. It should be part of the solution to those who do not or can not vote in person because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Churchwell describes the failures of the vote by mail system and attempts to instill fear into the electorate. Once again the author uses the argument that fraud is the reason vote by mail should be discouraged (Pro/Con, About to get a hard lesson, A10, 5/17). Yet there has never been proof that there is any significant voter fraud in our system. It is a tired old excuse to try to suppress the vote.

Albert, on the other hand, advocates for vote by mail to be part of the solution. Americans will still be able to vote in person but we should give the choice to vote from home (Vote-by-mail is essential, A10, 5/17). “...even as we expand vote by mail options ... we must continue to ... offer voters some safe in-person voting options... .”