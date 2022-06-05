 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Volunteers needed for Flagstaff Housing Commission

Letters

The Housing Commission is a 13-member advisory board that makes recommendations to city council with respect to housing policies, needs and programs in Flagstaff. The commission is currently short three members, imperiling its ability to meet quorum and hold meetings. If you live inside Flagstaff city limits and have a job related to development, building,or residential multi-family / property management I encourage you to apply at the city’s boards and commissions webpage.

The time commitment is minimal, as the commission meets once a month for two hours. For a clearer idea of what the commission does, you can view the past few meetings on the city’s Housing Commission webpage, or email Adriana Fisher (afisher@flagstaffaz.gov) with any questions. If you meet the qualifications and have time to spare, your presence on the commission would greatly help in addressing Flagstaff’s housing needs.

TYLER DENHAM

Flagstaff

