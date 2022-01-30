Letter to the Editor: Volunteers getting 'worthwhile projects accomplished'

The beautifully written article by reporter Sean Golightly, on the old barbed wire removal project organized by USFS biologist Janie Agyagos with the all-volunteer Friends of the Forest, highlights the countless priceless contributions of volunteers! The insightful photographs by Rachel Gibbons also brought this project to life.

Across the public lands of the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, BLM, City of Flagstaff, Coconino County and Arizona state parks, volunteers make all the difference, because, as was stated in the article, citizen participation is essential in getting these worthwhile projects accomplished.

Another perfect example is the landscape impacted by this summer's catastrophic wildfires, particularly in the Fossil Creek and Wingfield Mesa areas. An archaeological survey team initiated in 2004 by engineer Jerome Ehrhardt, with volunteers of the Verde Valley Chapter, Arizona Archaeological Society, all trained by professional archaeologists, have recorded thousands of archaeological sites with detailed descriptions and maps. Basically, this all-volunteer documentation preserved the legacy and history of these sites for future researchers; information that could have been destroyed by these wildfires. These team members received a Forest Service National Award, presented by the chief of the USFS in 2020.

Starting in the early 1990s, volunteers helped document the Coconino National Forest cliff dwellings of Honanki and Palatki, and the petroglyph and pictograph images at the V-V Heritage site and other locations. Their work, and the diligence of volunteers working today, have educated the public about the significance of these Heritage areas and the importance of not vandalizing sites in any way. Without help from the Friends of the Forest and all Coconino National Forest volunteers, the Arizona Archaeological Society, the Verde Valley Archaeological Center, Friends of Flagstaff National Monuments, the Museum of Northern Arizona and countless other not-for-profit organizations, many of these projects would never happen.

Our Heritage sites are irreplaceable and priceless; our volunteers even more so! And Janie's work and dedication to involving volunteers on the Red Rock District has always been exemplary!

Thank you, Sean, Rachel and the Daily Sun editors for bringing awareness to this ongoing, invaluable community asset.

Sincerely,

PETER J. PILLES

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0