Dear Sirs,
I was a volunteer at the post office Saturday for the annual USPS food drive. My hat is off and a salute to the postal workers. They added a lot of extra work with a smile and cooperation. And a huge thank you to the generous community of Flagstaff. My shift was three hours and the amount of food donated was more than I ever expected. And thanks to the volunteers on my shift. Teamwork made the job fun and rewarding.
MICHAEL COLACARRO
Flagstaff
