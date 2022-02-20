Letter to the Editor: Volunteer appalled at America's approach the poor

The two lead articles in Sunday’s Arizona Daily Sun are about local organizations who help the homeless. In a country that has one of the highest per-capita incomes in the world, we should be ashamed of allowing so many people, especially children, to be homeless.

We have billionaires building rocket ships while one in five children go to bed hungry. Politicians, who’s campaigns are funded by millionaire’s dark money, oppose legislation that would directly help low-income individuals and families. The results are people like Community Assistance Teams of Flagstaff and Liminal Flagstaff having to step in to keep homeless people alive.

I have volunteered at Flagstaff’s Family Food Center and personally seen hundreds of people receive one hot meal. Several of us read the book "Man in the Dog Park" by Cathy A. Small written here in Flagstaff -- which should be required reading for every politician. I am also a member of a veteran’s support group, Military Officers Organization of America, who helps homeless veterans and meets with government officials to better the lives of veterans.

Unfortunately, our society has chosen not to solve the underlying causes of mass homelessness. For example, if a person owns a piece of land, they can build million dollar condos or twice as many low cost housing units. Which decision makes the most money for the owner?

Politicians send military personnel into war but don’t provide adequate medical, especially mental health care, when they return. Too many vets are standing on street corners holding signs. Too many are committing suicide.

Our medical system, controlled by insurance companies, hospital associations, pharmaceutical companies, etc. are all geared to serve well-paying clients, make millions for the companies and deny necessary services to the most needy in our society. One example, many people have received enormous bills for “out of network” doctors, hospitals, ambulance, etc.

Many people, especially the well-off, never see homeless people, or if they do, they say if they really cared they would get a job. Many homeless people do have jobs, but housing, transportation, food and medical costs take every last penny. Those people who don’t care about the homeless, have had financial support and access to jobs and services geared for the successful men and women all their lives.

It's difficult in these times to obtain agreement, but no matter your status, gender, education or anything else, homelessness in the United States is a disgrace and, collectively, we have to solve it.

DAVE SAVAGE

Williams

