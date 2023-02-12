My name is Victor Varela and I am writing a second apology letter to the residents of Flagstaff. Back in 2020 I tried to get on the ballot for mayor of our city. As I was collecting signatures the pandemic closed our city, therefore I was unable to gather enough signatures.

After I called everyone about the risk of me going door to door using the same pen and I decided to just put random names and false addresses, not to get on the ballot, but only to get in front of a judge. Big mistake on my part, and a humbling experience for me and my family. I never lied to anyone about what I did. I ask for your forgiveness and I hope the integrity of our voting system was not lost by my actions. Thank you.