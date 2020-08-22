 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Vets and Trump, and the large gap between them
Letters

As a Vietnam vet, I couldn’t and still can’t support Trump. During the 2016 campaign he demeaned war hero and prisoner of war Sen. John McCain, and continued to attack him through his death from cancer. That’s bad enough from any other person, but from the Commander in Chief, who never served a day in uniform, it’s totally unacceptable.

And Trump would not even investigate when Russians were accused of paying bounties for killing American soldiers and Marines! In fact, Trump said Putin wouldn’t do that.

DAVE SAVAGE

Flagstaff

 

