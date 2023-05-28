Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Most economists in 2019 and 2020 knew that the moneys being paid to people laid off their jobs due to COVID-19 would eventually cause inflation. The alternative would have been massive numbers of people falling into poverty, many more businesses closing and the economy plummeting.

Those proposing budget cuts in order to approve debt ceiling increase fail to recognize that those cuts would most impact people still trying to recover from the layoffs and those who are barely making ends meet. Included in those most affected would be active duty military personnel, retirees and surviving spouses.

Current and former members of the armed forces put their lives on the line to support America’s mission of being the hallmark of democracy and believers in the rule of law. The armed services have been unable to recruit and retain enough people, and if the Congress reduces budgets further, we will not be able to perform our designated mission.

DAVE SAVAGE

Vietnam War veteran

Williams