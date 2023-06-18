As a naval officer during the Vietnam War, if I left the ship with a classified document, the custodian would know I had it (signing out documents is routine if removed from the secure spaces aboard ship). The custodian would have notified the ship’s captain and XO, and they would have notified the Shore Patrol.

If I returned the document immediately, I would have been subject to disciplinary action under the UCMJ. If I refused, the JAG office and probably the FBI would have taken action.

My ship’s missions were launching and recovering helicopters off the coast of Vietnam. Our classified documents were limited to our local engagements, but even then maintaining the secrets of their contents was critical.

DAVE SAVAGE

Williams, AZ