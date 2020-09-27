Letter to the Editor: Veteran proud of his kind making way into leadership roles

Like my friend and fellow veteran Chuck Barnes, I am very pleased that we have two distinguished veterans running for U. S. Senate. I will support Mark Kelly, above all for his dedication to science, engineering and education. During a packed-house address at NAU last fall, former astronaut Kelly noted the thrill of seeing our earth from space for the first time, "our beautiful, round" earth. Yep, "round," not flat!

We also have two outstanding career military veterans running for District 6 State Senate, Felicia French and Wendy Rogers. While Rogers has made her unyielding allegiance to Donald Trump and his world view abundantly clear, I believe that Felicia French is more attuned to the people of our state, particularly in regards the urgent need of regaining lost funding for education, long ignored by many in our state legislature.