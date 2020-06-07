Letter to the Editor: Veteran doesn't see things so bleakly as other readers

Seems to me that a fellow Daily Sun contributor has confused his extensive time in U.S. military service with the current white/black conflict. Saying that "we are not a safe country," being killed almost anywhere, "just blacks ... being killed on the streets on a regular basis" is not the norm in America, not today, not everyday.
His conclusion indicates that he may have wasted his efforts as a veteran in making America great. I, on the other hand, served in the U.S. Navy and remain proud of the very small part I played in the continuation of American freedom and greatness, now and for future generations. Living in Flagstaff is a bonus!
DOUG MILLER
Flagstaff
