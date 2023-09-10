My name is Paulette Yazzie; I am a Diné woman and an Air Force veteran. In my tribe, I am Bigwater, Born Towering House People.

I’ve seen the devastation uranium mining inflicts upon “downwinder” communities firsthand. My grandmother departed this world at 62. The grip of uranium took her away prematurely and afflicted my grandfather with failing lungs.

With this lived experience, reading the words “national security" flouted by Rep. Crane to attack the Biden administration’s action ending uranium mining on these sacred lands hurt deeply. Prioritizing profit and power over the well-being of our people while his MAGA Republican friends in Congress shove through their extreme anti-voting bill, the ACE Act, is a stance I find both heartbreaking and misguided. Eli Crane’s support for the ACE Act would make it harder for communities like mine — and many of my fellow disabled veterans — to vote in elections.

We deserve homes and lives that aren’t polluted and exploited for a company’s — or a congressman’s — gain, and we deserve to access our right to vote. Eli Crane, you work for us, not big donors or just Republicans. As a fellow veteran, remember the creed we both took: "I serve with honor on and off the battlefield." "Uncompromising integrity is my standard."

Your actions are not representative of the oath we took, nor do they honor your responsibility to those of us who actually live in Arizona. It’s time to stand up for the needs of your community and ensure we have the right to vote.

PAULETTE YAZI

Winslow