Letter to the Editor: Veteran 'ashamed,' concerned over killings

I am proud of my great country. I love my country. I served in both the Marine Reserves and the Air Force twice. I would do it again. I love my country and am ashamed of my country. I am ashamed of these mass killings over and over and over again.
It is shameful what has happened to my country. People insist on the "freedom" of the Second Amendment: ... the right of the people to keep and bear Arms... ." But "... the right to keep and bear Arms ..." is a military designation. "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed." It's all military language. The Second Amendment was created to distribute power among the states so it wasn't only the federal government that had military power. Eventually the national guards were created in each state.
I am ashamed of the thousands of deaths due to the free access to guns, especially assault rifles and their magazines that belong only in the hands of the military. I love my country and am proud of my country. And I am ashamed of my country for all the gunshot deaths across the country every day. We can do better if we want to.
BOB BOWSER
Flagstaff
