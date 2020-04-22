Letter to the Editor: Very clear no states are safe yet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Daily I watch the antics of Donald Trump as he bobs and weaves his way through his handling of the coronavirus crisis. His latest Tweet, ”LIBERATE MICHIGAN” is designed to foment his supporters to push Governor Whitmer to reopen Michigan (2227 deaths). This tweet came on the same day as the White House Press Conference, 4/17/20, when Drs. Fauci and Brix explained in great detail the testing necessary for states to remove shelter in place orders. It was very clear, there are no safe states yet. Michigan statistics on 4/17/2020: 134 deaths on that day with 760 new confirmed cases.

I recommend everyone read the article, “Virus attacks lining in lungs,” by Amanda Morris of the Arizona Republic and Alex Li of USA Today Network. Dr. Christian Bime a pulmonary and critical care physician at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson explains, “Once the new coronavirus gets inside a lung lining cell, it hijacks the cell and uses the cell as a factory to make more copies of itself. The new coronavirus keeps replicating itself inside the cell until the cell can no longer contain all the viruses, and the cell burst open. When the lung lining is destroyed, it allows other bacteria to get into the lungs.”