Letter to the Editor: Verbiage in 'defund' discussions important to get right

The misuse of the term defund, beginning with the New York progressives, risks a sensible reallocating of funds to other agencies to handle social issues. There is no logical reason why trained police need to handle people who have problems with mental health and/or addiction. Their time is far better used on crime prevention and catching actual criminals. Moving funds to social services that would take up the new responsibility makes common sense. Clarifying the nature of the shift in responsibility makes the issue clear and should quiet the clamor. The reason for the change is clear; the language used is not.