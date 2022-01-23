Letter to the Editor: Vaccine mandate decisions leads man to own decision

Let me say right up front that I have no medical expertise whatsoever. I depend entirely on others with medical expertise to provide insight and direction. I have managed to survive for almost 70 years now but that is only helpful in qualifying sources of information.

I listened to the oral arguments at the Supreme Court regarding the vaccine mandates. The 6 to 3 decision to end Biden’s OSHA mandate and the 5 to 4 decision to keep Biden’s Medicare mandate did not come as a surprise. I was surprised by the incorrect and inaccurate statements made by the three justices giving unqualified support to the mandates. Clearly, they are afraid, and that seems normal considering their age and the very real risk of death from the virus.

It seems to me that if the vaccine was as safe and effective against the virus as government paid medical experts claim, then why aren’t at least 95% of all medical personnel vaccinated without a mandate? These unvaccinated medical personnel have the expertise that I don’t have to understand the virus and the vaccine. These people are facing significant financial loss. I will not write them off as ignorant and will take them more seriously than medical experts who are reaping a large gain for themselves and their employers.

DAVID M. MONIHAN JR

Flagstaff

