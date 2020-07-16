Letter to the Editor: Use this moment to look forward on climate issues

There has never been a more critical moment than this one. We need not look any further than Arizona to see the devastating impacts of coronavirus. Deaths have reached record numbers and millions are unemployed, with the Navajo Nation bearing the brunt of this crisis. As we navigate recovering, we have a critical opportunity to rebuild a better nation by prioritizing and investing in American clean energy to create more jobs and less pollution. Right here in Arizona, we’re already seeing the intense effects of climate change.

That’s why the new report from the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis’ new Climate Crisis Action Plan is so important for our communities. This new plan gives Congress a roadmap for how to build a clean energy economy that values workers, advances economic and environmental justice, and is prepared to meet the challenges of the climate crisis. We have an opportunity to rebuild better by creating a new generation of much-needed equitable jobs to help us recover from the pandemic, while also addressing the ongoing climate crisis that is threatening our livelihood. It is time for Rep. O’Halleran to turn this report into legislative action and provide our country with the opportunity to emerge from this challenge stronger, healthier and safer.