Letter to the Editor: Use sense in trying to find middle ground between movement, police

As American citizens, we have reached an important moment in which we must challenge the misconception that publicly supporting African Americans and other people of color by denouncing racial injustice, be it police brutality or harassment, means the same thing as being anti-police. This untruth presented time and again to the American public is known as a "false dichotomy" or "false dilemma."

Too often we are easily persuaded that we must choose only one of two options that are mutually exclusive. In fact, it is entirely possible to publicly support Black Lives Matter -- both the statement and the movement -- and law enforcement. As a conscientious American citizen, the well-being of my fellow citizens is of great concern to me, and given the historic and ongoing violent mistreatment of people of color, particularly young black men, I must publicly state that I support Black Lives Matter. I agree with the statement and I support the movement that has necessitated as a result of continuous, well-documented injustices such as the beating of Rodney King and the killing of George Floyd.