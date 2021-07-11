Letter to the Editor: Use of unauthorized trails nothing to boast about

Sam McManis’s article on following social trails along the base of Mt Elden encourages the unintended disruption and destruction of sensitive natural areas.

The foot of Mt Elden adjacent to the city limits makes the unusual rock, vegetation, and wildlife vulnerable to traffic. The wear and tear of the area is a stark reminder of the damage unplanned trails can cause.

The USFS is aware of the negative effects of social and unauthorized trails on the natural fauna and flora. In a major effort to balance protection of the natural environment with the growing pressures of recreational uses, they have developed a planned trail system for the Mt Elden Dry Lake Hills area.

The plan dubbed, MEDL, uses trail system planning, design, signage, and maintenance to approach that balance between protection and use. Search for MEDL on the Coconino National Forest website for the explanatory maps. Send in comments.

All of us in Flagstaff and Coconino County have a stake and a responsibility in protecting the natural resources that surround us. The responsibility is to hand off what we enjoy now in a better place for the next generation.

NAT WHITE

Flagstaff

Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0