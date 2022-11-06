Letter to the Editor: Use of hate by politicians spurs more than urge to vote

American politics has become a bloodsport: we watch wave after wave of attack ads, each based on its creator's cold calculations. But these creators fail to calculate the likelihood of sending some less-than-rational individual off on a murderous rampage, such as occurred last Friday morning in San Francisco.
Politicians understand that hatred of the other party is the best motivator in their arsenal. It motivates undecided voters to go vote. But the politicians pretend not to comprehend that hatred can also motivate some among us to cross lines of human decency. You are reading a letter in the newspaper: you're rational. But not every American is rational. Some among us are guided instead by basic emotional impulses, including hatred and anger.
A phrase that captures the whole attitude of negative politics is "Owning the libs." I have to give the GOP credit: they are superior manipulators of this approach. Their ads don't bother with actual quotes from a democratic opponent: they simply paste absurd, yet frightening-sounding, anti-American slogans over their opponent's uglified photo.
As a "lib," when I see a republican attack ad, I might feel a tad insulted, but "owned?" No, the only individuals who truly are owned by attack ads are the weakly rational individuals who surrender to the lies, who buy the hatred. They gravitate toward the multiplicity of extremist websites that teem with mass delusions, that are weaponized with hate. Should any of us be surprised when one of these individuals obeys his new "owners?"
BILL WADE
Flagstaff
