Gun violence continues to make the news on a daily basis. The slaughter inflected upon innocent people must stop. We are not even safe in our own neighborhoods. Every public type of venue ranging from places of worship, musical performances to schools filled with children has been affected by assault-style weapons capable of firing multiple rounds in less than a minute with deadly consequences.

Congress needs to stand up to the gun lobby and others that think that any gun should be allowed under the U.S. Constitution. The Second Amendment right to bear arms refers to that of “a well-regulated militia.” The proliferation of assault-style weapons and frequent mass shootings of civilians does not reflect a well-regulated militia. Assault-style weapons should not be available to the general public. At the time the Constitution was written, guns were meant for hunting, protection and the formation of a standing militia. A rifle then was not capable of delivering shots in rapid succession.