Letter to the Editor: Urgency expressed for investing in affordable housing

Affordable housing is a critical community need. As somebody who works for a local housing nonprofit agency, I see, on a daily basis, the need for decent, affordable housing. More and more folks are struggling with increasing rental rates. A 2019 study of aging homeless people led by the University of Pennsylvania drew on 30 years of census data to project the U.S. population of people 65 and older experiencing homelessness will nearly triple from 40,000 to 106,000 by 2030.

Given current need and projections for the future, it’s critical that our community invest now in affordable housing. Housing is a basic human right. It’s a foundation for health and economic development. We know the need for affordable housing today is critical – and likely to get worse.

Given the documented need, our community must come together to support current, proposed and future affordable housing development projects. We need state and federal investment, as well as local dollars for leverage. We must be diligent in pursing affordable housing and stay the course, even when competing values for limited land resources arise. Without affordable housing, Flagstaff won’t be the inclusive and economically healthy community we all call home.

DEVONNA MCLAUGHLIN

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0