Letter to the Editor: Upon transition back to school, an ask for masks

It is critical that Flagstaff’s children return fully to in-person education this school year with minimal interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Following all CDC mitigation guidelines, including masking and vaccinations for eligible individuals, is our best chance at providing much-needed normalcy for our students.

We, the undersigned leaders of local Flagstaff public charter schools, strongly encourage the use of face coverings/masks by all staff and students who enter our campuses. Public health guidelines clearly state that proper mask usage is one of our greatest tools in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Since vaccinations are not yet available to our K-6 student population, we commit to prioritizing the safety of children. While we cannot mandate the use of masks under the law, we urge all adults who interact with our students, regardless of vaccine status, to wear masks to model this behavior.