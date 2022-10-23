 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: United Flagstaff Firefighters show support for Salas

Letters

On behalf of the United Flagstaff Firefighters Local 1505 Union, we proudly support Regina Salas in her campaign as a write-in candidate for the Flagstaff City Council for the upcoming 2022 elections. Her support for public safety has been evident during her last four years with Council and we feel confident that she will continue to advocate for the fire department in growing to meet the standards that the community needs and deserves.

During the COVID pandemic this past year, Councilmember Salas aggressively tried to get a Future Agenda Item Request passed through Council to get hazard pay to the fire department members that were tirelessly working during these times. While it was not supported fully by other councilmembers, this action reassures us that she will have our backs as we strive to keep the citizens of Flagstaff safe.

UNITED FLAGSTAFF FIREFIGHTERS, LOCAL 1505

