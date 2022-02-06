Letter to the Editor: 'Unchecked growth' part of overpass discussion

It was with amusement that I read last week's well written article about the city's Big Shift in city transportation. In a vacuum it related that 90% of increased capacity is consumed within five years, a losing proposition without change.

This city council and past councils have engaged in unchecked growth of business and housing leading to the traffic problem. It's folly to keep adding volume faster than capacity. The Lone Tree overpass will help with motor vehicles as intended for what? Five years? Probably less with so much new housing already in the pipeline. Improving busing and biking is laudable, but we are a nation of drivers, which won't change. I've watched the roads clog since '92 and have accepted it.