Letter to the Editor: Two Guns is missing the mark

Thanks to the County Board of Supervisors for putting the brakes on the proposed development at Two Guns, at least for now. But far better that they shut the whole monstrosity down and demand that the developer first get some training in cultural sensitivity.

Conestoga wagons and tipis? These are throwbacks to the ‘50s when the “Cowboys and Indians” theme penetrated the airwaves of TV and movies, glamorizing a genocidal era that resulted in the decimation of Native American communities and culture. Our Board of Supervisors should insist that the developer consult with some knowledgeable cultural experts here in northern Arizona before entertaining any further discussion about breaking ground on this project.

And a water park? With what water? Prolonged drought here in Arizona is endangering the water supply necessary to sustain daily needs, let alone support frivolous activities such as frolicking about in an artificial pool out in the desert.

Please, let sanity prevail! There are ways of creating fun and sustainable outdoor entertainment venues without sacrificing cultural values and the environment. The development as planned is an insult to both.

SARAH KING

Flagstaff

