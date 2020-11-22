Letter to the Editor: Trump's reluctance to concede hurts American democracy

The only loser in the refusal of President Trump to concede the 2020 presidential election is American democracy. The citizens of the United States won. Every single one of us. Democrats, Republicans, Independents, non-voters. Everyone. We won because the election process was free and fair. As reported in today’s Daily Sun (11/13/20) this election was the “‘Most secure' election in U.S. history.”

Despite Facebook posts and Twitter feeds being filled with claims of a stolen election, Joe Biden is the president-elect and Kamala Harris is the vice president-elect. I can guarantee all those who voted for Trump that both Biden and Harris have been working tirelessly since last Saturday, Nov. 7, to help fight this pandemic and assist our economy in recovering from its free fall. We have chosen wisely.

I would urge caution to those who are responding to emails and posts to contribute to President Trump’s “stolen election” fund. Look at the fine print because your money is really going to the RNC or to help re-elect Trump in 2024. In the same vein, donating money to Biden/Harris at this moment to fund lawyers in the rebuke of Trump law suits seems unnecessary. Shouldn’t our election officials and state attorneys general be protecting the election results and democracy for all of us?