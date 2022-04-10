Letter to the Editor: Trip to Flagstaff tempts Canadian visitors into staying

What a pleasure to visit your town! On a trip back from the Grand Canyon we navigated all the one-way streets to park at the visitor's center. The bad news is that it had just closed. The good news is that we were able to participate in the self-guided Route 66 walking tour. I had read three books about Route 66 and we had so much fun learning about your mighty history. I applaud the efforts of the visitor center.
We noticed your citizens like pizza. We love the older homes -- so much charm -- we could see ourselves living there but are not ready to leave Canada...yet!
Thank you Flagstaff. We will be back! It was an Arizona trip highlight.
JANE WILLIAMS
North Vancouver, British Columbia