Letter to the Editor: Trip to ER ends with more respect for healthcare workers

Saturday night my dad went to the emergency room. When I went to pick him up at 1:30 a.m., I was shocked to see a huge sign near the reception desk describing in detail the types of aggressive behaviors that would not be tolerated. It makes me so sad to see that the hospital needs to go to such measures to protect the amazing people who work there.

My dad’s situation was not life-threatening, yet the doctor and staff were incredibly patient explaining everything to my dad and again to me on the phone. They could have easily dismissed him as an old man overreacting to a bout of dizziness, but instead treated his fears with respect and dignity despite the fact that the ER was full and had at least 10 people waiting to be seen. When my dad got in the car, his comment was, “None of those people were loafing around. They were all so busy and yet so nice.”