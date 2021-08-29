Letter to the Editor: Transparency urged when considering hospital's possible relocation

A letter to the Mayor and Council:

There has been much discussion within the community this summer about the proposed move of the hospital to the southern edge of Flagstaff’s city limits. This is a significant development issue that directly and indirectly affects much of the population of Flagstaff as well as the character of our community.

Two main issues deserve wide public input before any decisions are made about the relocation of the hospital:

What are the positive and negative impacts on the community of moving the hospital from a central location in town to a location at the outskirts of the city? And what will happen to the current hospital site on North Beaver Street? Both of these issues have enormous impact on the community as a whole and they deserve to be given thorough consideration.

Friends of Flagstaff’s Future, speaking on behalf of our hundreds of members, requests the Council ensure a transparent review process that includes robust community input. Among the many questions to be answered are:

-- What are the opportunities, limitations and drawbacks to the community?

-- What are the impacts on the city’s commitment to sustainability, smart growth and climate resilience?