Letter to the Editor: Traffic issues should be part of Lowell Observatory plans
Letters

Adrian Skabelund's recent piece about Lowell Observatory and Section 17 was excellent. He might have covered one additional aspect, though -- increased traffic and roadways in and out of Lowell. A new visitors' center that's soon to be underway, and the possibility of even more development up on Section 17, will generate large increases in traffic through neighborhoods surrounding the observatory.

Lowell seems ready to publish a master plan that doesn't consider traffic impacts of the changes that it's proposing. Any public input to their plans must include consideration of this important issue.

MICHAEL COLLIER

Flagstaff

