Letter to the Editor: Too little, too late, but it's time to take bicycling safety more seriously

I join so many others in Flagstaff who are deeply upset about the tragic accident at the intersection of Butler and Beaver on May 28th when a tow truck slammed into a group of cyclists, killing Joanna “Jo” Wheaton and sending four others to the hospital with serious injuries. As a longtime cyclist and cycling advocate in Flagstaff, I worked with others for many years who share my passion for cycling to get the City of Flagstaff to step up and do what is needed to make Flagstaff a safer place to commute by bicycle and to ride recreationally. Unfortunately, so many of our ideas and pleas for changes were ignored. Flagstaff has a Bicycle Commission that meets monthly with city staff, but as is often the case, a lack of funding means change has been negligible